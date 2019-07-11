BREAKING NEWS

Steel FC lets 3-1 lead slip away, falls 4-3

Jul 10, 2019

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:23 PM EDT

CHESTER, Pa. - Bethlehem Steel FC built up a 3-1 lead, but saw in disappear and eventually lost 4-3 to the New York Red Bulls II in a USL match at Talen Energy Stadium on Wednesday evening. Steel FC dropped to 5-10-4 with the loss as the Red Bulls II improved to 10-4-4 with the victory.

Bethlehem has dropped its last two matched. Its last win came back on June 28 over the Hartford Athletic.

New York struck first, but Bethlehem knotted the game at one, which is where it stood at the half. Then Issa Rayyan scored twice in the second half to extend the lead to 3-1, but the Red Bulls scored three unanswered goals to earn the 4-3 victory.

Steel FC returns to the field on July 20 against Louisville City FC.

