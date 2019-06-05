Steel Rockets provide competition on and off the field

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The East Penn Steel Rockets will be looking to make their mark in Tampa at the National Championships on Fathers Day weekend.

This 7 v. 7 football team has already been up and down the East coast competing against some of the best competition in the country. Former Liberty High School standout Andres Morales started the program to help keep kids busy during the offseason.

These 15 and under players not only look to excel on the field but are pushed to do so in the classroom as well.