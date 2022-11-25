SLATINGTON, Pa. - Northern Lehigh is doing what they can to become a household name in the PIAA-1A field. The Bulldogs, drawing a matchup with perennial power, Steelton-Highspire.
The Bulldogs entering this one with a resounding, 40-7 win over Lackawanna Trail in their PIAA opener last week. The program now within one win of where they made it to in 2021, the PIAA semifinals.
For head coach, Joe Tout, continuing to grow the program and work on making them a perennial power like Steelton-Highspire is something he hopes to see for seasons to come.
On Saturday, only one thing is the focus, winning.