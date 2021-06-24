READING, Pa. - Josh Stephen had three RBIs on the night for Reading, his third being the biggest. Stephen hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning to give the Fightin Phils a 10-9 win.
The Fightins jumped out of the gates with an early 3-0 lead through two innings. Binghamton would get within one run before the Fightins doubled their lead in the bottom of the third. Jack Conley and Madison Stokes would each homer to help give the Fightins the early lead through three.
In the middle innings, the Rumble Ponies began to break out at the plate. Between the fourth and sixth innings, they would score seven runs to take a 9-4 lead.
A Luke Miller RBI single and some poor fielding and throwing would get the Fightins within one run after the sixth. In the eighth Bryson Stott would hit the game tying RBI single.
The walk-off win helps Reading improve on their recent run of games, and gives them their second straight win in the series.
The Fightins will look to push their win streak to three on Friday night.