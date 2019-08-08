Sports

Stephen's walk-off homer earns Reading its sixth straight win

Aug 07, 2019

READING, Pa. - Josh Stephen smacked a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn an 8-5 win for the Reading Fightin Phils over the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesay night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The victory extended the team's win streak to six straight games,

Following an hour-long rain delay, the Fightin got right to work offensively in the first inning when Mickey Moniak hit a solo homerun to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third, Hartford took the lead 2-1, but Moniak hit a two-run homer in the home half of that frame to give Reading a 3-2 advantage.

Alec Bohm and Arquimedes Gamboa both hit solo homers in the six to take a 5-2 advantage, but in the seventh the Yard Goats tired the game at five.

Addison Russ earned the win to improve to 4-5 this year.

The two teams are set to wrap up the series on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. 

