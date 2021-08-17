READING, Pa. - Josh Stephen's RBI single that scored Bryson Stott in the ninth inning gave the Reading Fightins a 3-2 walk-off win over the Bowie Baysox in the series opener on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The win pushed the R-Phils to 35-56 this year.
Stephen's game-winning hit came with two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning. All three players reached base via a single in the final frame.
Bryson Stott knocked in the game's first run in the third frame, but Bowie responded with their first run in the fourth. Reading re-took the lead in the seventh with an RBI single by Matt Kroon.
In the eighth inning the Baysox's Zach Watson grounded into a forceout that allowed a run to score which tied the game. Kyle Dohy allowed the run, but earned the win for the R-Phils.
Reading recorded seven hits in the victory.
Toby Welk was in the lineup for the Baysox. Welk is a product of Downingtown West and Penn State Berks.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.