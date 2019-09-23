Sports

Sterling of Perk Valley snags Triple Hot Play of Week honors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jake Sterling of Perk Valley won the Triple Hot Play of the Week honors for his fumble recovery in last week's game. Sterling's play helped the Vikings beat Owen J. Roberts on Friday night.

The play garnered more than 1,300 votes of the nearly 3,000 that were cast over the weekend.

Voting for the Triple Hot Play of the Week happens every weekend on The Big Ticket page of wfmz.com, following the airing of the show on Friday night and until 2 p.m. the following Monday.

