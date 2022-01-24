READING, Pa. – Alvernia University, entering its fourth season of varsity football, announced Monday that Steve Azzanesi will be the next head coach of the Golden Wolves football program.
Azzanesi joins Alvernia after spending the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for NCAA Division I (FCS) Delaware State University. Prior to that he spent 18 years as an assistant coach at Wesley College - one of the top programs in NCAA Division III history.
While at Wesley, Azzanesi also served as an assistant athletic director from 2006-2010 before being promoted to associate athletic director from 2011 until he left Wesley for Delaware State.
“I look forward to meeting the current team, as well as future Golden Wolves, as we embark on our journey to be the best football team we can be,” added Azzanesi.