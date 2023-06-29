READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils hosted their annual, "Fightin Cancer" night on Wednesday. This is an event that supports the Darren Daulton Foundation.
Unfortunately, a flight postponement leading to a postponement of the select elements for the night.
The Fightins pivoting with the help of former Philadelphia Phillies players. Dickie Noles and Steve Jeltz in attendance to partake in the festivities. Jeltz having spent time in MLB over eight seasons, seven of those coming with the Phillies.
Jeltz and his other teammates always happy to come back and support one another, as well as meet with the fans.