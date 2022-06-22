BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One last day of preparations for those participating in the 42nd U.S. Senior Open this week. Among those on the course on Wednesday afternoon, former champion, Steve Stricker.
Stricker had been dealing with an illness, non-covid related, for most of 2022 that has kept him off the course.
This weeks U.S. Senior Open is part of his comeback, as he continues to ramp up play after dealing with an illness that caused him to lose a considerable amount of weight.
The course and atmosphere, comparable to that of the U.S. Open according to Stricker. Mentioning in his post round press conference that this doesn't feel like your typical Champions Tour event.
The 42nd U.S. Senior Open gets underway at 7:00AM on Thursday.