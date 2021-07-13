READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins start a new series on Tuesday night as their homestand at FirstEnergy Stadium continues with a six-game set against Portland.
Reading's Madison Stokes is happy to still be playing on the homefield for a few more games before hitting the road again. Stokes was named the defender of the month for June, but he also experienced a great month hitting as well.
He has eight home runs this season, all in Baseballtown.
As the MLB Draft took place this week, Stokes reflected on his recent play and that feeling of being drafted. He was a 10th-round selection by the Philadelphia Phillies.