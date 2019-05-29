Storms cause postponements for District XI baseball and softball
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Mother nature is playing her hand once again in the District XI playoff schedule, with storms throughout the area today and tonight there are more postponements.
The baseball and softball tournaments will have to wait at least another day before teams can take the field. Check out the updated times for tomorrow and Friday's action below.
4A Softball Championship
Northwestern vs. Blue Mountain - Thursday, 3:00pm at Parkland
5A Softball Championship
Southern Lehigh vs. Bangor - Thursday, 5:00pm at Parkland
3A Softball Championship
Pine Grove vs. Salisbury - Friday, 7:00pm at Blue Mountain
6A Softball Semifinals
Parkland vs. Emmaus - Thursday, 1:00pm at Pates Park
Northampton vs. Whitehall - Thursday, 3:00pm at Pates Park
2A Baseball Championship
Schuylkill Haven vs. Williams Valley - Thursday, 11:30pm at Coca-Cola Park
5A Baseball Championship
Blue Mountain vs. Whitehall - Thursday, 2:00pm at Coca-Cola Park
6A Baseball Championship
Liberty vs. Emmaus - Thursday, 4:30pm at Coca-Cola Park
District 11/1 3A Subregional Championship
Notre Dame vs. New Hope-Solebury - Thursday, 3:30pm at Easton