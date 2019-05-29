Storms cause postponements for District XI baseball and softball

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Mother nature is playing her hand once again in the District XI playoff schedule, with storms throughout the area today and tonight there are more postponements.

The baseball and softball tournaments will have to wait at least another day before teams can take the field. Check out the updated times for tomorrow and Friday's action below.

4A Softball Championship

Northwestern vs. Blue Mountain - Thursday, 3:00pm at Parkland

5A Softball Championship

Southern Lehigh vs. Bangor - Thursday, 5:00pm at Parkland

3A Softball Championship

Pine Grove vs. Salisbury - Friday, 7:00pm at Blue Mountain

6A Softball Semifinals

Parkland vs. Emmaus - Thursday, 1:00pm at Pates Park

Northampton vs. Whitehall - Thursday, 3:00pm at Pates Park

2A Baseball Championship

Schuylkill Haven vs. Williams Valley - Thursday, 11:30pm at Coca-Cola Park

5A Baseball Championship

Blue Mountain vs. Whitehall - Thursday, 2:00pm at Coca-Cola Park

6A Baseball Championship

Liberty vs. Emmaus - Thursday, 4:30pm at Coca-Cola Park

District 11/1 3A Subregional Championship

Notre Dame vs. New Hope-Solebury - Thursday, 3:30pm at Easton