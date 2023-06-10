READING, Pa. - After winning their first-ever PIAA playoff game on Tuesday, the Northwestern boy's lacrosse team ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday in a 19-7 PIAA Class 2A loss to District 1 champion West Chester Rustin at Exeter Township High School.
The Tigers closed an early deficit to 6-4 in the second quarter before the Golden Knights responded with five unanswered goals to extend their lead. Cade Christopher scored four goals for the Tigers who finish with a 15-7 record and District 11 crown.
WC Rustin will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday against Marple Newtown.