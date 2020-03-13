CLEARWATER, Fla. - Bryson Stott may be the future shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies. As of now, that spot is for Didi Gregorius, but the 2019 first-round pick had a promising start to his professional baseball career.
The 22-year old got to Williamsport Crosscutters last year after a successful career at UNLV. Stott admitted he had his ups and downs last year, but is excited for the season ahead.
This spring training Stott even got a few at-bats in a major league exhibition game.
Stott's quick rise through the minor leagues wouldn't be shocking as other recent college players also rose quickly in Alec Bohm and Adam Haseley.