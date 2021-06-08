READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils have gone back-to-back in the win column for just the second time this season. The Fightins opened their homestand against Hartford with a 5-2 win.
The Bryson Stott era in Baseballtown got off to a great start. Stott would end the night with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate resulting in two home runs and a double.
In his first at-bat at the Double-A level, Stott hits his first home run as a Fightin Phil. His second at-bat, same result, this time with a runner on to push the Fightins lead to 3-0 in the third.
Arquimedes Gamboa hit a two-run double later in the third for the fourth and fifth Fightins runs.
Reading will look to extend their win streak to three games on Wednesday night.