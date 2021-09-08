Stott, McArthur earn Phillies organizational honors for August

READING, Pa. - A pair of Reading Fightin Phils have earned organizational honors from the Philadelphia Phillies for this August performances.

Shortstop Bryson Stott and pitcher James McArthur have been named, Player and Pitcher of the Month for August. Both Fightins payers having impressive appearances all throughout the month. 

Stott held a .408 batting average with five home runs and 18 RBIs, on the mound McArthur posted a 2.79 ERA with 26 strikeouts over four starts. 