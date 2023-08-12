Today

Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a few afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms, but only scattered activity and a good chunk of the day is dry.

Tonight

A shower or thunderstorm, mainly early; otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy.

Tomorrow

A mix of sun and clouds. Turning less humid in the afternoon. There might be a stray shower or thunderstorm, certainly in the morning, however most should stay dry.