Sports

Stripers sneak by Pigs in extra innings

Gwinnett wins 5-4 in 11 innings

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:53 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:56 PM EDT

Stripers sneak by Pigs in extra innings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 in 11 innings to avoid a sweep at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday evening. With the loss, the Pigs dropped to 32-31 this season and fell to 2-2 in extra-inning contests this year.

Ramon Rosso got the start for LV and made his Triple-A debut. He struck out nine batters in his six innings of work. He allowed one, unearned run.

The Stripers led 4-1 in the eighth inning, but the Pigs tied the game in the bottom of the ninth via a two-run single by Ali Castillo. The teams traded runs in the 10th frame before the Stripers scored in the 11th that sealed the win.

The IronPigs remain at home and begin a weekend series against the Columbus Clippers on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Raptors win first NBA championship beating Warriors 114-110
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Updated Raptors win first NBA championship beating Warriors 114-110

NDGP falls to Mount Union in state final

NDGP falls to Mount Union in state final

Red tops Gold in McDonald's All-Star Football Classic

Red tops Gold in McDonald's All-Star Football Classic

Stripers sneak by Pigs in extra innings
69 News

Stripers sneak by Pigs in extra innings

Fightins edge SeaWolves, 3-2

Fightins edge SeaWolves, 3-2

Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open
Associated Press

Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open

2A softball championship postponed to Friday

2A softball championship postponed to Friday

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

Phish treats St. Louis fans to 'Gloria' moments after Blues win the Stanley Cup
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Phish treats St. Louis fans to 'Gloria' moments after Blues win the Stanley Cup

Former Houston Texans GM accused of targeting black employees in firings
Getty Images

Former Houston Texans GM accused of targeting black employees in firings