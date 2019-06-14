Stripers sneak by Pigs in extra innings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 in 11 innings to avoid a sweep at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday evening. With the loss, the Pigs dropped to 32-31 this season and fell to 2-2 in extra-inning contests this year.

Ramon Rosso got the start for LV and made his Triple-A debut. He struck out nine batters in his six innings of work. He allowed one, unearned run.

The Stripers led 4-1 in the eighth inning, but the Pigs tied the game in the bottom of the ninth via a two-run single by Ali Castillo. The teams traded runs in the 10th frame before the Stripers scored in the 11th that sealed the win.

The IronPigs remain at home and begin a weekend series against the Columbus Clippers on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.