Stripers soar to 11-2 win over IronPigs

GWINNETT, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-2 on Thursday afternoon in the series finale between the two clubs. With the loss, Lehigh Valley dropped to 47-48 this season.

After a scoreless first inning, the Stripers started the scoring and rolled from there. A Connor Lien two-run homer began the slugfest and the hosts eventually led 6-0 after three innings.

Logan Morrison hit an RBI single, which made it 6-1. Then LV's Phil Gosselin hit an RBI single to score Shane Robinson in the seventh inning, which made it 6-2. Gwinnett scored once in the seventh and another four runs in the eighth inning to seal the win.

Austin Listi's 15-game hit streak ended with Thursday's contest.

Thursday's matinee was the final regular season contest between the two clubs this year. The Pigs won the season series 4-3. The IronPigs hit the road and travel to Virginia to take on the Norfolk Tiders on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.