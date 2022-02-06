LEWISBURG, Pa. - Senior guard Marly Walls led Bucknell with 14 points, but it was a strong effort from the Bison bench that was pivotal in a 68-40 win over Lafayette at Sojka Pavilion.
Three Bucknell reserves scored in double figures - Tai Johnson with 11 and Isabella King and Carly Krsul with 10 apiece as the hosts won for the seventh time in the last nine games.
Freshman guard Abby Antognoli scored a career high 17 points for Lafayette (7-13, 3-8), who are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.
The Leopards will look to snap the skid on Wednesday when they host Navy.