RICHMOND, Va. - Reading snapped their skid on Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over Richmond. A strong pitching performance leading the charge for the Fightins, only allowing four hits.
Jack Perkins got the start, giving up the one run and all four hits over five and two-thirds innings, he struck out three batters. Zach Warren and Brian Marconi finished the game out, combining for six strikeouts and no-hits over three and a third innings.
In the third inning the Fightins took the lead with the first runs of the game. Arquimedes Gamboa and Jhailyn Ortiz driving both runs in for the early, 2-0 lead.
Reading would add one more run each in the fifth and ninth innings, Jack Conley with an RBI double in the fifth and Grenny Cumana with a RBI single in the ninth.
Reading looks to take a 2-1 lead in the series on Thursday.