PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The latest hero in the Philadelphia Phillies clubhouse, catcher Garrett Stubbs. For the second time in three games, the Phillies left the field as walk off winners.
Wednesday afternoon, Stubbs launched a three-run shot while down to his final strike, to provide the fireworks and give the Phillies a series win over Miami.
Kyle Gibson pitched a gem on the mound allowing just one run over eight innings. The effort, could've been all for not. Gibson recognized the work of his fellow teammates at the plate to put themselves in the position to win those types of games.
For Stubbs, a backup catcher, the moment seemed surreal, but he stays ready at all times to hit the field and provide whatever is needed.
The Phillies hit the road for 11 games away from Citizens Bank Park, starting with a five-game set in Washington.