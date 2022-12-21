PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lafayette hit the road, south to Philadelphia to wrap-up play before a brief holiday break. The Leopards earning a blowout win over La Salle, 90-65.
This game a reunion of sort as Mike Jordan went head-to-head with his former college coach, Fran Dunphy.
The Leopards held a 15 point lead at the half, and would continue to build on that in the second half. CJ Fulton helping to pace the Leopards offensively onslaught with 20 points.
Jordan's win over his former coach is the Leopards second of the season.