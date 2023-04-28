READING, Pa. - Reading stumbled offensively to produce runs in a, 3-2 loss to the Altoona Curve on Thursday night. The big news in baseballtown for the night, a rehab start by Ranger Suarez.
The Philadelphia Phillies left handed pitcher made his first rehab start of the season on Thursday. Little to no rust being shown by Suarez through two innings of work with the Fightins.
Suarez would allow just one walk while striking out one with no earned runs allowed in his first outing. He threw a total of 27 pitches before being pulled.
In the game, the Fightins would go without a run until the eighth inning, Wendell Rijo giving the Fightins a 1-0 lead. After falling behind 3-1, Max McDowell ripped an RBI single in the ninth but it would be the last Fightins run.
Reading falls to 5-13 on the year.