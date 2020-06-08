The Berks County Comeback Classic Tennis Invitational brought live sports back to the area this past weekend. After a delayed start due to rain, the event went off and was considered a success by those involved.
Wyomissing product, Andrew Fick, won the weekend event. Fick defeated Kaushik Das 2-1 to win the title.
Now event organizers turn their attention to the women's event, slated to take place on Friday. They also are looking into more local events later this summer.
Additionally, officials in other cities have approached organizer Ryan Knarr about staging similar events in their area.