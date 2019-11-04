OLEY, Pa. - The senior class for the Oley Valley field hockey has experienced a lot of success over the last few years, but the state title has escaped them. Now the Lynx are looking to chase it down this postseason.
The six Oley Valley seniors have 97 wins, four county crowns, and two district titles. All that is missing for them is a PIAA championship. The ground got to the state final as freshman and are looking to get back there to finish the job in their final season.
The quest for that state crown starts on Tuesday against Forbes Road. The game is set for 4 p.m. at Exeter High School.