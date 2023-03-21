EMMAUS, Pa. - The legendary field hockey coach at Emmaus High School, Sue Butz-Stavin will be entering another Hall of Fame. The NFHS High School Hall of Fame has honored Butz-Stavin by adding her to the 2023 class.
The Green Hornets head coach is the winningest field hockey coach in U.S. history over the course of 47 seasons at Emmaus. Her current overall record sits at, 1041-83-35 having completed a 69-game winning streak recently.
Among that impressive record is 14 state titles and 34 consecutive District XI titles.
Aside from her latest honor from the National Federation of State High School Associations, Butz-Stavin has been inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The legendary coach has also been recognized with numerous state and National Coach of the Year accolades.