Summer League basketball returning to Cedar Beach

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a year without Summer league basketball, the Cedar Beach League is back on for the Summer of 2021.
Summer league basketball at Cedar Beach is a staple in the area, and something that coaches and players look forward to. The organizer of it all is also one who looks forward to the competition, Glen Klein.
Klein stated that the league will play every Tuesday and Thursday night, and the start of the league will be pushed back to June. With the District and PIAA tournament having a later start this season, they wanted to give the kids more time to rest up following their scholastic season.
The biggest aspect of the league, the tournament which fields small and big schools alike. Klein wants to get back to the 64 team field, and is hopeful more small schools make the trip to Cedar Beach to partake.
The league and tournament is all about the kids, "We enjoy doing it for the kids. We're here for the kids. Period. Dougie Snyder, now the announcer at Service Electric always made the comment to me, Glen it's for the kids, and we've said that at the beginning of every summer" Klein commented.
The league and tournament will follow all CDC required guidelines, and will have limited essential personnel on hand to limit the amount of contact points.