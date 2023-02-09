The Eagles and Chiefs are focused on the Lombardi Trophy as they get ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Wednesday in Arizona brought good news from the practice field, pictures and fun moments with reporters.
Injuries
The Eagles held a walkthrough, and so far, things are looking good.
All 22 starters were there for the light practice, and everyone is expected to be in good shape for the big game, including Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, and Avonte Maddox, who are nursing some injuries.
Picture day
Everyone's spirits were high, not just with the injury news, but because it was picture day!
The Eagles shared pictures and video on social media showing the offensive and defensive groups posing for the camera. The caption on Twitter sums it up best: "whole squad ready."
Whole squad ready#SBLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C1vO8SKFZI— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 8, 2023
Andy Reid
Also on Wednesday, players and coaches from each team took time to meet with reporters.
It was the Chiefs coach and former Eagles leader Andy Reid who stole the show with his responses at the podium.
"Over here on your left, practice today, are you anticipating the whole team going?" a reporter asked.
"Yes. That's my right, though. Just know that."
Another reporter then asked, "The greatest, the top three rappers alive?"
"Do the Fat Boys count as one rapper?" Reid said.
Reid then said his favorites are Jay-Z and Master P. He then threw out Lil Wayne, who he thought performed at the Chiefs stadium during halftime of the divisional playoff game. That was actually Lil Jon.
Reid told the reporter who asked the question, "You've got to give me an easier question than that!"
Another funny interaction --
Reid said, "You know, I don't drink coffee, but... I'm not a coffee drinker, so I don't drink it."
"What do you drink in the morning to start your day?" a reporter asked.
"I just get up and go. I got endless energy for a chubby guy," Reid replied.
Rivalries
Another focus this week has been the Kelce brothers rivalry.
A school in Ohio is lit up in green and red in support of the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl.
Half of Cleveland Heights High School is lit green for Jason Kelce and the Eagles. The other half is red for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.
The center of the building is gold to unify the community.
The Kelce brothers aren't the only ones with a rivalry heading into the big game. A pair of identical twin sisters is also going head to head.
Donna Gunn lives in Liberty, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, so naturally, she's a Chiefs fan. She says she's cheered for them for as long as she can remember.
Her twin sister, Linda Garrison, born minutes after her, now lives 1100 miles away in the Philadelphia area. She's rooting for the Eagles.
The sisters say this is a match-up they always hoped would happen.
Perfect attendance
Speaking of fan excitement, a man from Maine will be at the game on Sunday, making it his 57th straight Super Bowl!
Don Crisman is 86 years old, and he has not missed a Super Bowl since the first one in 1967.
He thought he'd be done after Super Bowl 50, but then his Patriots made it to the big game and of course, he couldn't miss that.
The tradition has just kept going. This year, he is going with his daughter.