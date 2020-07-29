CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - The Super Liga Conshohocken will be hosting a two-day tournament starting August ninth. The tournament will be known as the "Rincon Cup" after league organizer Josue Rincon.
The tournament currently consists of 15 teams with a spot open for one more prior to the start. The winner of it all will take home $5000. Every game is an elimination game, not a round robin style tournament.
There are teams from all over the area Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, and even Maryland. Rincon is welcome to teams of all levels to join the tournament.
The two day tournament will be held at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken.