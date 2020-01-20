ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2019-20 regular season did not start how the Mules planned, but it may end just how they want. After a rough start, the Muhlenberg women's basketball team won five of its last six games and is right back into the playoff picture.
This year's squad features more youth and inexperience than recent teams, but that has gone away and the players feel the last few weeks have been pivotal for them. The team returns to game action on Saturday, when it hosts conference-leading Gettysburg.