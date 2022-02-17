The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled Forward, Maksim Sushko from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
This is Sushko's first call-up to the Flyers this season, second time in his career. The lefty has recorded six goals and five assists in 38 games with the Phantoms this season.
The follow-up to this move, Forward, Jackson Cates returns to the Phantoms, and Defenseman, Mason Millman has been assigned to the Reading Royals by the Flyers.
The Phantoms have also acquired Forward, Adam Johnson by way of trade with the Ontario Reign in exchange for future considerations.
The newest member of the Phantoms, Johnson, has tallied one goal and five assists in 28 games this season for the Reign. This is the 27-year olds fifth season of professional hockey.
Johnson spent his first three seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, earning some NHL playing time with with the Penguins affiliate, 13 games at the top level. He's played a career 227 games in the AHL recording 46 goals and 79 assists.
The Phantoms return to action on Saturday night against Utica.