SCRANTON, Pa. - A pair of big innings sparked the Susquehanna softball team in a 9-3 victory over Moravian in the Landmark Conference Championship game at Magis Field.
The River Hawks put up four run innings in the first and again in the fifth to provide plenty of offense. After starting pitcher Gabby Bubba had surrendered three early runs to the Greyhounds, Katie Murphy came on to pitch six scoreless innings to earn the win.
Emily Silberman was 3-for-4 for Moravian (29-5) and Brooke Wehr and Holly Walter contributed a pair of hits.
The loss snaps a six-game win streak for the Greyhounds who were the defending Landmark Conference champions.