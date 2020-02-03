PALMERTON, Pa. - The high school basketball playoffs will begin in few days and the Palmerton boys' basketball team will be in both the Colonial League and District 11 tournaments.
The Blue Bombers are likely to be the top seed in the 3A bracket, once the regular season concludes later this week. Palmerton faces rival Northern Lehigh on Tuesday in its regular season finale. A win over the Bulldogs would give the Blue Bombers their 16th win this season.
Palmerton has enjoyed success all season, but has been even more so over the last few weeks. The team has won eight of its last 10 games. The senior group is a big reason why.