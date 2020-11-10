READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals signed forward Jack Suter to an ECHL contract, the team announced on Tuesday evening. Suter will enter his rookie campaign with the Philadelphia Flyers affiliate after spending four seasons with the University of Massachusetts.
"Jack emerged as an excellent playmaker and a top-six forward for one of the top teams in college hockey and comes from a winning culture at the University of Massachusetts," Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald said in a news release. "We are thrilled to have him sign with Reading for his rookie season and help him build on a strong 2019-20."
In his senior campaign of his collegiate career, Suter totaled 16 assists and 20 points. He is now the 11th forward inked to a deal with the Royals for the upcoming 2020-21 season.