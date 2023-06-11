PARIS — Iga Swiatek suddenly seemed lost in the Women's French Open singles final on Saturday. Her strokes were awry. Her confidence was gone. Her big early lead vanished, too.
She kept looking up into the stands, seeking guidance from her coach and her sports psychologist.
So much was amiss right up until she was two games from defeat against unseeded Karolina Muchova. And then, when she needed to most, Swiatek transformed back into, well, Swiatek. The No. 1 player in women’s tennis for more than a year. The defending champion at Roland Garros. Aggressive. Decisive. Full of clarity.
Swiatek overcame a second-set crisis and a third-set deficit to reel off the last three games, topping Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to collect a third career championship at the French Open and fourth Grand Slam title.
Novak Djokovic earned his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam singles championship on Sunday, breaking a tie with Nadal and moving three in front of the retired Federer, with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud that was not in doubt for most of its 3 hours, 13 minutes.
Djokovic puts this one alongside the French Open titles he earned in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major. He won his very first at the 2008 Australian Open and now possesses a total of 10 trophies from there, seven from Wimbledon and three from the U.S. Open.