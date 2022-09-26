SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley let an early lead slip away in an 8-5 setback to Syracuse on Monday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
The IronPigs held a 5-2 advantage after an RBI single by Madison Stokes in the top of the 7th inning, but the Mets stormed back and scored six times in the bottom of the eight. Michael Perez drove home the final four runs with a grand slam for Syracuse.
Jorge Bonafacio got Lehigh Valley on the board first with a two-run home run in the second inning.
The two teams are scheduled to play the penultimate game of the regular season at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.