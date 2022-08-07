ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs won 4-of-6 games this week against Syracuse, but the Mets took the final game in overwhelming fashion with a an 18-2 victory on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Syracuse collected 18 hits with Travis Blankenhorn and Devon Marrero combining for six hits and eight RBI.
Outfielder Chris Sharpe accounted for all of the runs for Lehigh Valley (58-47) with a two-run home run in the second inning. The Mets blew the game open with an eight-run fourth inning.
The IronPigs will host Charlotte in a six-game series the begins on Tuesday.