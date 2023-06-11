SYRACUSE - Lehigh Valley was unable to maintain a big early lead and suffered a 13-8 setback to Syracuse on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium.
The IronPigs jumped out in front 8-0 after scoring four runs in both the second and third innings. Jordan Qsar slugged his 10th home run of the season - a two-run shot - as part of the four-run second. The Mets erased all of the deficit with an eight-run third inning and would score five more down the stretch to complete the comeback.
Simon Muzziotti, Scott Kingery and Vimael Machín all had three hits for Lehigh Valley. Despite the setback, the IronPigs took 3-of-5 in the weather-shortened series and will return to Coca-Cola Park to begin a six-game series with Toledo on Tuesday.