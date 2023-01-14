ALLENTOWN - Kevin Connauton scored his first goal as a member of the Phantoms, but Lehigh Valley fell 5-2 to Syracuse on Saturday at PPL Center.
The Crunch scored a pair of goals in the opening six minutes to grab an early lead before Connauton cut the deficit in half midway through the first.
Syracuse would respond with two unanswered goals. Elliott Desnoyers netted his 13th of the season in the second but the Phantoms lost for the third time in the last four outings.
Lehigh Valley is scheduled to play at Cleveland on Tuesday.