ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley returned home for the first time since the All-Star Break, entering the kids for a 'Camp Day' special. Syracuse playing the role of spoiler in a rain shortened game, 10-3 in six innings.
The Mets jumping out to a, 5-0 lead in the early going after a pair of home runs. In the third it was more of the same from the Mets bats, Carlos Cortes with a two-run shot over the wall in right, 7-0 Mets.
They would add two more in the fifth before the IronPigs bats would start to answer. Bottom of the inning, Kody Clemens starts things off with a lead-off home run, 9-1. Dustin Peterson would make it back-to-back with a shot to left, 9-2.
After giving one run back to the Mets in the top of the sixth, Weston Wilson leads off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot, 10-3.
Later in the sixth inning, the storms moved in putting a halt to this one giving the Mets the shortened win.