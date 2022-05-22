DENVER (AP) - Francisco Lindor broke a scoreless tie with a single in the sixth inning, Taijuan Walker and three relievers combined on a six-hitter and the New York Mets extended their streak of rebounding from losses by beating the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday.
The Mets dropped the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, which led to them win their franchise-best 14th straight game following a loss. By taking two of three, New York also captured its 11th series win this season.
This marked the first time Colorado has been shut out at Coors Field since Aug. 31, 2020, against San Diego.
Walker (2-0) was in complete command over seven stellar innings, scattering five hits and striking out six. Adam Ottavino, Joely Rodríguez and Edwin Díaz finished it off. Díaz got Brian Serven to fly out and pick up save No. 10.
The Mets gave Walker all the run support he would need in the sixth. Brandon Nimmo lined a one-out single that got through legs of right fielder Randal Grichuk, allowing Nimmo to motor to third. Lindor lined a run-scoring single to left and, after a soft double by Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso brought home another run on a groundout.
Austin Gomber (2-4) turned in his longest outing of the season, throwing seven efficient innings. He allowed two runs, seven hits and struck out two.
The Rockies’ struggling offense mustered only six singles off the Mets. They’ve now lost 11 of their last 15 since starting the year 15-11.