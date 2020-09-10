NJZ007-008-020>022-027-PAZ060>062-110400-
/O.EXA.KPHI.FF.A.0009.000000T0000Z-200911T0400Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Warren-Morris-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic-Southeastern Burlington-
Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-
Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Jackson,
Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown,
Bethlehem, and Easton
303 PM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of New Jersey and east
central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in New
Jersey, Atlantic, Cumberland, Morris, Ocean, Southeastern
Burlington, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania, Berks,
Lehigh, and Northampton.
* Until midnight EDT tonight
* Heavy showers and thunderstorms will pass through the region
through this evening. Overall, 2 to 3 inches of rain will fall
with locally higher amounts possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash
flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to
occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters
may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams
and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.
Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location
that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash
flood warning is issued for your area.
&&
$$