WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing's only loss a year ago was in their final game of the year, in the PIAA quarterfinals. Last year's squad captured the District 3 title and amassed a 12-1 mark.

Now 15 starters return this fall from the 2019 team and are ready build another successful campaign over the coming months. The players are eager for the season ahead and note that their experience and continuity will give them an immediate advantage early on.