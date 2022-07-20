EUGENE, Or. - World Track and Field Championships still taking place out in Oregon. Local product, Talitha Diggs looking to qualify for the 400 meter finals.
Her final heat, and chance to move on to the finals coming on Wednesday night. Diggs would need to place second in her heat to advance to the final round. The NCAA champion from Florida would come up just short.
Diggs ran a 50.84, good enough for third in her heat, just outside the cut line. Overall, her mark was 10th best on the track putting her in contention to be selected for the 4x400 relay which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
Still early in her track career, the teen sees this as just an opportunity to grow from.