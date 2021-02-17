Talya Brugler becomes Nazareth's all-time leading scorer
Jonathan Bodack
NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth girls' basketball has a new all-time leading scorer, Talya Brugler earned the top spot on Wednesday night.
Brugler passes over Erika Livermore for the top spot with 1,487 points and counting. Brugler now sits at second all time in Nazareth basketball history.
She earned the top spot with a 20 point performance in the Lady Blue Eagles win over Liberty on Wednesday night.
