TAMAQUA, Pa. - The 7-1 Blue Raiders eSports team saw their first year shut down by COVID-19, but have quickly made their mark in year two. Currently ranked eighth in the nation, they take this activity very seriously.
"We actually had a donation to allow us to set this up, and we purchased actual high end gaming machines so the kids can uses them," Zac Blihar, Tamaqua Co-Head Esports Coach, said. "The kids come in 2:30 p.m. They have to be here, mandatory practices if you're on a varsity level team, and they practice for two hours every day. They go through drills. They go through training regiments. They go through playing the game, just like you would at home being in the competitive ladder."
The team has honed in on their teamwork and strategy that has allowed them to grow into one of the highest-ranked teams in the country.
"Everyone has to coordinate," Blihar said. "It's like running plays in football. You know, you need your linebacker here and you need the quarterback to throw at this time. It's the same thing here. You have to have a plan coming into the game. You have to dynamically change based on what the enemy team is doing. You have to literally have cooperation and teamwork with every member. Valorant has five members on a team. Overwatch has six people on a team. And Rocket League has three on a team."
For the students, it gets them involved in a varsity level sport, something they may have never done otherwise.
"I've never been a part of a sport," Tamaqua sophomore Aiden Markowski said. "I've never played sports in my life. So, I'm learning how to work with other people more. I'm learning team dynamics, and being more social as a person. It's really mentally taxing. A lot of people see it as just sitting in front of a screen and pressing buttons, but it's a lot more than that. It's using your brain. If you're the type of person that considers things like chess, or mental games like that to be a sport, then this is definitely a sport."