ANNVILLE, Pa. - Tamaqua downed previously-unbeaten Wyomissing 20-10 in a PIAA 3A football quarterfinal game at North Schuylkill High School on Friday night. Tamaqua moves on to face the winner of Montoursville-Wyoming Area, who play on Saturday.
The Raiders led 6-3 in the low-scoring affair after the first quarter, but Wyomissing found the end zone in the second quarter to take a 10-6 lead at halftime.
Nate Boyle ran in two touchdowns for Tamaqua in the second half to help the District 11 3A champions secure the state playoff win.