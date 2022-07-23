LONG POND, Pa. - Friday night kicked off the race weekend at Pocono Raceway, the ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 200. Taylor Gray took home the checkered flag in a shortened race due to darkness.
Gray led for more than half the race, he at one point fell off the lead lap due to a slow pit stop and a caution at lap 46 allowed him to get back onto the lead lap.
Crew Chief, Chad Johnston called his driver into the pits during that caution to top off for fuel. 15 laps later, a multi-car wreck happened in turns two and three, bringing out a red flag with 31 laps left.
While the rest of the field came into the pits, Gray got right back up to front of the pack and never looked back.