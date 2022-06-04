ALLENTOWN - The June calendar at Coca-Cola Park not with IronPigs baseball, but with a little softball - and some celebrity flair.
DeVonta Smith, some his Eagles teammate and other NFL players converged on Coca-Cola Park for Smith's celebrity softball game.
Proceeds from the event, benefitting IronPigs and St. Luke's charities.
A thick layer of Eagles jerseys dominated the spectator seats - with a splash of other colors mixed in.
The day action started with a home run derby. The finalists: New Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons - the reigning NFL defensive rookie of the year.
Despite his Harrisburg and Penn State roots, Parsons - was met with some boos in his first introduction, but he put on a show.
In the end though, it was Brown prevailing in the derby - walking off in style, and with some hardware.
The game followed, pitting team Smith against team Parsons. A rough opening inning for team Parsons featured Jalen Hurts striking out the captain and Dallas Goedert connecting on a no-doubt, 2-run blast to open the scoring.
In the end, Team DeVonta prevailed, 13-12. It was a fun-filled afternoon, full of laughs and gaffes. All in the name of a great cause.
"Finding a way just to give back to the community, be able to help everybody in any way you can," Smith said. "That's the main goal of it."
One of the driving factors behind the event coming to the Lehigh Valley - memories of Eagles training camp in Bethlehem, and the strong support it always received.
"B-G (Brandon Graham) was telling me last night how they used to come up and have training camps here," Smith said. "He was like, this is the best location you could have got it just with everybody always being around here during that time."