HERSHEY, Pa. - It was a storybook end to the Reading High Boys Basketball season. An overtime victory over Roman Catholic to capture the PIAA 6A Championship.
A bit of symmetry as junior Nick Chapman had a steal in the closing seconds - his Brother Joey had the game-clinching steal in Reading's 2021 Championship.
Aris Rodriguez put an exclaimation point on the victory with a dunk as time expired - sealing the Red Knights 63-56 victory and spot in the history books.
Aris Rodriguez and Myles Grey led the scoring with 16 and 14, respectively. Ruben Rodriguez, the Rider recruit, stuffed the stat sheet in nearly every column.